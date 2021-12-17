Clovis Rodeo Donates $25K to Valley Children’s

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Clovis Rodeo Association presented a $25,000 check to Valley Children’s Hospital. The presentation took place at the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

Every October, the Clovis Rodeo Association hosts their annual fundraising event, “Kids, Cowboys, and Clays” and part of the proceeds from this event is donated to Valley Children’s Hospital.

The fundraiser is a day-long sporting event that includes a dinner and live and silent auction for their participants.

Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Rob Saroyan was present to accept the donation.

“The Clovis Rodeo Association’s steadfast support of Valley Children’s is inspirational as they have continued to make an extraordinary impact to help kids throughout the pandemic,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Rob Saroyan. “We thank the Clovis Rodeo Association’s directors for their contributions of time and personal resources to make this year’s Kids, Cowboys, and Clays the most successful yet.”

Clovis Rodeo Association Boardmember and Event Chairman, Vince Genco stated how grateful he is with the association’s partnership with Valley Children’s.

“We value the partnership that has been formed between Valley Children’s Healthcare and the Clovis Rodeo Association. Together we’ve been able to help our community and help our children. That’s what it’s all about for us and why we do what we do.”

Genco continued, “If anything, the last 18 months has reminded us, it’s that no matter what the hurdles are we need to overcome, our commitments not only mean something to our members, they mean something to our community. We are fortunate to be able to give back, and we could not do what we do without the generous support of our sponsors. We owe them a big debt of gratitude for helping us.”