Clovis Rodeo Association, VA Healthcare Host COVID-19 Vaccination Event

The Clovis Rodeo Association in partnership with the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care Systems (VACCHCS) hosted a vaccination event for veterans, their spouses and veteran caregivers on Monday, April 5 at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

The vaccination event was eligible for those in the City of Clovis and surrounding communities in hopes of reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure in Clovis and Fresno County.

Roughly 150 veterans received a free administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen single-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

Public Affairs Officer for the VACCHCS, Will McColluogh, said that the event was put together quickly to help the Clovis Rodeo Association vaccinate Veterans and to allow for a larger capacity of guests to attend the Clovis Rodeo.

“The Clovis Rodeo Association is very well known for giving back to the community, we like to be good stewards of our community as well…and we also want to reach out to as many Veterans as possible,” McColluogh said.

In a statement released by the Clovis Rodeo Association, the health and safety of rodeo guests and their families is of the utmost priority at the Clovis Rodeo which is set to take place from April 21-25.

After having to cancel the event last year, the association has asked guests attending the rodeo to follow strict health guidelines to ensure all attendees safety.

This year, the event will be operating at 40% of its normal capacity and will be requiring guests to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The association has asked that guests who plan on attending, to do their part in receiving a COVID-19 shot with proof of vaccination 15 days after its administration or have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event.

This year, the rodeo will not be able to hold some of their favorite events, such as the parade, dance and music concerts.

The rodeo will kick off the event Wednesday, April 21 with professional bull riding followed by rour rodeo performances on April 22 through April 25.

Tickets for the 107th Clovis Rodeo are not on sale yet, but residents wanting to attend should be on the lookout for ticket sales the week before the event is set to take place.

The association has said that all 2019 purchased tickets will be honored to the best of their abilities due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The Clovis Rodeo Association has also noted that they plan on working alongside more healthcare partners in the community to hold vaccination events prior to the rodeo this month and the VACCHCS has been considering holding more vaccination events to help vaccinate Veterans in surrounding communities.

To learn more about the Clovis Rodeo visit clovisrodeo.com and visit www.va.gov to learn about the VA’s efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.