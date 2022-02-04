Clovis Resident Chosen for Prestigious Almond Leadership Program

Longtime Clovis resident Joe Palomino will be joining the prestigious Almond Leadership Program for the Class of 2022 on behalf of the Almond Board of California (ABC).

Palomino is a Certified Crop Adviser working as an agronomy and irrigation specialist for Axiom Ag and has coached baseball at Clovis High School for the Cougars for 15 years.

The Almond Leadership Program began 13 years ago with many people who have ended up serving the ABC.

“This program helps mold great people into even greater leaders who continue to guide our industry forward,” said Jenny Nicolau, ABC’s senior manager of Industry Relations and Communications. “The industry is now seeing the enormous benefits from more than a decade of this program, and the 2022 class looks brighter than ever. I am certain that these talented, passionate people will continue to be great assets and advocates for our industry for years to come.”

With over 80% of the world’s almonds coming from right here in California, the knowledge and expertise that the program will offer Palomino will be nothing short of beneficial.

With this program, Palomino will complete specialized trainings in the almond industry. Those trainings will consist of activities in global marketing, production and nutrition research and food safety.

“The program offers clear insight into the almond industry as a whole and gives first-hand examples of what it means to lead an industry and to give back,” said Chris Gallo, who has been both a participant and mentor. He is now the U.S. Western Region Sales and Marketing

Vice President for Yara North America and is mentoring again in 2022. “It’s clear that this program continues to evolve to build leaders who will take the almond industry into the future. It’s truly a family that grows with every class.”

Class members will strive to raise money for California Future Farmers of America (FFA), pledging to raise more than $25,000 in scholarships for high school students interested in pursuing agriculture in college. Through the years, the leadership program has raised more than $200,000 for FFA.

Palomino is one of 16 professionals chosen for the prestigious program.