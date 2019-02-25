Clovis resident assaulted and carjacked, prompting SWAT response

At approximately 3:40 a.m. this morning, the Clovis Police Department Communications Center received a phone call reporting a carjacking that had occurred near Locan and Gettysburg Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and contacted the victim who was injured and had been assaulted. He told officers that while in his vehicle, a male and female suspect approached him, assaulted him, and then stole his vehicle.

Patrol Officers and Clovis Detectives investigated this case throughout the early morning hours. Their investigation led them to a home in the 2900 block of Swift Avenue in Clovis, near Locan and Ashlan, where a search warrant was served. During the service of the warrant, the occupants were uncooperative, refused to surrender, and attempted to flee from the home. Due to the safety risk, the Clovis PD SWAT team was activated. After over an hour of negotiations, the occupants of the home surrendered to the SWAT team. Officers detained seven occupants for questioning. One occupant, 27-year-old Natalie Grado of Clovis, was arrested for carjacking, conspiracy, providing false information, and a probation violation. She will be booked into the Fresno County Jail. Her booking photo is attached. All other detainees have been released.

Clovis Police Detectives completed the search of the Swift Avenue house and have left the scene. The carjacked vehicle, a 2013 black Mini Cooper, was recovered this evening at an apartment complex in Clovis. Detectives are working to identify additional suspects in this case. If you have any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to call Clovis PD dispatch at 324-2800 immediately. The investigation is ongoing. As we have more information, it will be released.