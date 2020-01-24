Clovis Ranks Most Caring City in California

Clovis has some pretty amazing shops, restaurants, and parks. But what makes this city even more amazing, are the people in it. According to research done by Insurify, an online car insurance comparison platform, Clovis was ranked the most caring city in California.

The database analyzed 2 million American car insurance applications, which provided input on the occupation and city of residence of the applicants.

Through this information researchers were able to conclude the percentage of drivers in each city whose professions were:

Caregivers

Counselors

Firefighters

Hospice volunteers

Nurse practitioners

Paramedics

Physicians

Teachers

Therapists

Social workers

Out of all the cities statewide, Clovis has highest amount of individuals whose career is dedicated to helping others. These citizens devote their working lives giving back to the community. They often have to work well into their own personal time, remain on call, and even risk their life.

These individuals make Clovis a better and safer place to live. It is a great honor to have so many altruistic professionals in Clovis, earning it the most caring city in California.

Thank you and congratulations to all the professionals who dedicate their time helping others and giving back to the community!

Do you know someone that comes to mind who is part of making Clovis the most caring city in California?

Email hmckell@clovisroundup.com for an opportunity to feature them in the Clovis Roundup Newspaper.