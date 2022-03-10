Clovis Police Special Enforcement Team (SET) make Narcotic Arrest

On March 10, the Clovis Police Department Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a search warrant on allegations of narcotic and prescription sales in the Clovis and Fresno area.



In a press release, the Clovis Police Department says the search warrant and arrest were the results of an ongoing investigation into the sales of Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other prescription pills. The warrant reportedly was serviced at the suspect’s home.



Clovis SET Detectives arrested 28-year-old Touben Heu of Fresno. The arrest was without incident at his home and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.



The evidence, according to Clovis Police, included over 1,000 pills of generic Xanax, over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana and other items.



Hou has reportedly been booked into Fresno County Jail on three felonies related to possession and sales of drugs and prescriptions.