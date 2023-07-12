Clovis Police plan DUI checkpoint Friday July 14th

July 12, 2023 – The Clovis Police Department is planning a DUI Checkpoint for Friday July 14th from 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM at an undisclosed location within the City of Clovis.

Clovis PD will not release the location of the checkpoint but has said that “Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.”

They maintain that the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Officers present at the checkpoint will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs including marijuana.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission” said Corporal Bradford of the Clovis Police Department. In a statement released to the press, Bradford stated, “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The best way to stay safe and avoid an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties for a first-time DUI is to plan on staying home if one is to drink or take medications that may impact one’s ability to drive.

Clovis PD would like to remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may impact driving and are not recommended while operating heavy machinery.

Clovis PD says to always follow directions when taking medicines and read and use warning labels. Driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Funding for the program was provided via grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration.