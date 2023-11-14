Clovis Police make attempted homicide arrest following hit and run

November 13, 2023 – Clovis Police Officers arrested a suspect for attempted homicide following a disturbance and collision near Old Town Clovis yesterday afternoon.

CPD communications center received calls of an injury collision at Minnewawa/9th just after 4pm on November 13, 2023.

As officers were responding, witnesses reported the driver of a white Camaro that hit a woman in the roadway was leaving the scene.

Within 5 minutes of the call, officers located and arrested the driver of the Camaro a short distance away as other officers and EMS were treating the woman who was hit.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Courtney Linder of Clovis.

The investigation has shown that there was an argument near an apartment involving neighbors.

At one point, Linder pepper sprayed a man and woman before getting into her Camaro.

Instead of driving away, Linder made a U-turn back towards the woman that she had just pepper sprayed, accelerated and swerved, hitting the woman with her car at a high rate of speed.

Linder then drove away but didn’t get far before being arrested without incident.

The female victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries, and she is currently in stable condition recovering.

Linder has been booked into Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide and a warrant.

This arrest was made in part due to the quick actions of the witnesses who called law enforcement immediately.