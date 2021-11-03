Clovis Police Lieutenant Steps Down

After nearly 24 years with the Clovis Police Department, Police Lieutenant Jim Munro is moving on to another city.

On the morning of November 3rd, Lieutenant Munro sent out a press release to media partners of the Clovis PD informing them that he has stepped down as Public Information Officer to accept another position. Effective November 15th, Munro will be a Commander with the City of Grover Beach Police Department on the central coast.

Munro’s last day with the Clovis PD will be Friday November 12th. Munro earned his Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from California State University, Fresno and his Master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. He’s also a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute class #403.

Munro started as a part-time dispatcher for Clovis PD working graveyard shifts and weekends. After some time, he attended the police academy where he then became a sworn officer. Since becoming an officer and working his way to Lieutenant, he has shown passion for law enforcement and technology that can help staff work both efficiently and smarter. Munro manages all technology related projects within the department. He is also a member of the California Police Chiefs Association Emerging Technologies Committee.

Effective immediately, the PIO duties will be transitioned to Social Media Coordinator Ty Wood and Sergeant Jim Koch.

The Clovis Roundup would like to personally thank Jim Munro for all his dedication and hard work he put in to keep the streets of Clovis safe. We wish him nothing but the best and wish him and his family safe travels. The Grover Police Department is receiving a great officer.