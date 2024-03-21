Clovis Police Detectives arrest 6 while serving out search warrant

March 21, 2024 – This morning just after 7:00 A.M., Clovis Police Detectives served a search warrant at a home near Gettysburg/Villa in relation to on-going investigations for burglary and organized retail theft.

Approximately 20 people were found on the property and were detained while detectives searched. During the warrant, it was discovered that 3 young children live at the home.

Due to the poor living conditions, 3 adults have been arrested for child endangerment. Detectives are also working with Clovis Animal Services as 11 dogs were also found on the property.

Those arrested include: 31-year-old Ryan Kitchener of Clovis for possession of stolen property and for being a convicted felon in possession of body armor, 45-year-old Betty Platts of Clovis for identity theft and possession of stolen property, 29-year-old Denise Prine of Clovis for organized retail crime, 37-year-old Jennifer Garrison of Clovis for child endangerment, 37-year-old Julie Taylor of Clovis for child endangerment, and 43-year-old Jason Goodwin of Clovis for possession of burglary tools and a controlled substance, and child endangerment.

The children were evaluated and turned over to Fresno County Child Protect Services (CPS), and most of the dogs are currently in the care of Clovis Animal Services.

Detectives are currently going through a large amount of suspected stolen and other property as they continue to investigate these cases.

If you have been the victim of a crime, we strongly encourage you to report it to your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.