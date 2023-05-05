Clovis Police Department reminds everyone to celebrate Cinco De Mayo responsibly

May 5, 2023 – The Clovis Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.

Today, additional officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Don’t put yourself and others at risk and drive impaired,” Traffic Supervisor, Corporal Mark Bradford said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The Corporal Bradford wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal. Do your research and understand how cannabis consumption, prescription medications or over-the-counter-drugs may affect your driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.