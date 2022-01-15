Clovis Police Department Presents Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Program

On Saturday, Jan. 15., the Clovis Police Department hosted a virtual celebration on behalf of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Committee.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the third Monday of January each year which marks the birthday of King. Born in 1929, King’s actual birthday is January 15.

Not only is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a federal holiday, but it is also the first holiday honoring an African American.

Chief of Police Curt Fleming, opened up the event by recognizing Mr. King.

“Today marks the day of the most influential voice and the American Civil Rights Movement. Today we celebrate his life, his legacy, and his dream of unity,” said Fleming. “Dr. King saw a future where we embrace diversity, celebrate our differences, and above all stand together.”

The keynote speaker was Terri Kimber-Edwards who shared monumental career moments and her experience in education. Kimber-Edwards is a lifelong educator and a member of the Kimber Family legacy.

Kimber- Edwards has been an advocate for children in the field of education for the past 30 years. She believes in staying actively involved to ensure that there is internal accountability at all levels in the education system.

When talking about the legacy of Mr. King, Kimber-Edwards reflects on his courage.

“He didn’t just talk, he walked it,” said Kimber-Edwards, “He knew that there was a loving God that cared about everybody on this planet.”

She made an important statement in her speech about staying safe, hopeful, and continuing to stand together for what is right.

The Clovis Police Department said, “We would like to thank the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Committee, it’s Board members, community members, and the supporting sponsors for without everyone’s involvement, this would not be possible.”

“We’d also like to thank the office of Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias, Third District and Kimberly Tapscott-Munson, Community Engagement Consultant, and District Three,” said the Clovis Police Department.