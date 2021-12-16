Clovis Police Department Hosts Coat Drive

The Clovis Police Department hosted their annual coat drive this holiday season and were able to donate 220 coats to students at Clovis Unified School District.

On Thursday morning, the coats were delivered to various schools in Clovis and will be given to students in need of a warm coat.

The Clovis Police Department gives thanks to its department members, Clovis Public Safety Employees Association, Regency Dry Cleaning, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Legacy Church, Grace Place Church, CUSD and anyone else who generously donated a new or gently used coat.

“The well-being and safety of those we serve are our highest priority, and we always love the opportunity to give. Like our motto says, “to those we serve, we want to be the best!” Have a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season, Clovis,” said the Clovis Police Department on Facebook.