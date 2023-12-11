Clovis Police Department awarded $105,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety

December 11, 2023 – Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Clovis Police Chief Fleming said.

“This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

Patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

Focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

Failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The grant program will run through September 2024.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.