Clovis Police arrest wanted suspect in possession of concealed firearm

July 16, 2023 – Just before 10am on Saturday July 15th, while on patrol, a Clovis Police Officer noticed a wanted suspect with a felony warrant parked in a parking lot near Shaw/Armstrong.

The driver was arrested for multiple felony charges related to being in possession of a loaded & concealed handgun, illegal psilocybin mushrooms (pictured in this post), and for the felony warrant.

Landon Flemings, a 36-year-old Clovis resident, was taken into custody without incident.

Flemings was booked into Fresno County Jail and his car was towed.