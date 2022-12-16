Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow.

While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.

Thankfully, the homeowner had video surveillance of the suspect and his car which assisted with this arrest.

During the traffic stop, several opened and unopened packages were located in the suspect’s car.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda of Fresno.

The suspect was arrested for felony grand theft and theft of mail.

The recovered stolen property that was identifiable is being returned to the owners today by CPD officers.

This is a good reminder to always report crimes to your law enforcement agency.

No matter the crime, your Clovis Police Department will follow up on any leads and make every effort to solve your case.

During this holiday season, thefts of packages and mail typically increase.

Please be watchful of any suspicious people or cars in your area and report them immediately.

Clovis Police Department is available at 911 for emergencies, and (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies anytime.