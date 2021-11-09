Clovis is the Peach Capital of the World

Peaches from Georgia? How about peaches from Clovis?

During Monday night’s Clovis City Council meeting, Bill Smittcamp was named the 2021 Agriculturist of the Year by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

Smittcamp, President and CEO of Wawonna Frozen Foods, was surrounded by family members as the announcement was read. There was also a sign given to Smittcamp which named Clovis as the “Peach Capital of the World” in recognition of the millions of pounds of peaches processed each year by Wawona Frozen Foods.