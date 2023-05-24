Clovis PD to Raise Money for Special Olympics Athletes

May 24, 2023 – On Friday May 26th, Clovis PD will be teaming up with the Special Olympics team of Northern California to raise donations for Special Olympics Athletes.

In addition to teaming up with Starbucks, Clovis PD will be at three different Starbucks locations, asking for donations for these athletes.

All donations will go directly to the Special Olympics athletes and Clovis PD would like to thank local Starbucks businesses for hosting their event.

Clovis PD asks that the public consider donating to a “great cause” as they continue their partnership with the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Volunteers and Special Olympics athletes will be at the following Clovis Starbucks from 8:30 AM-2 PM:

Ashlan/Fowler

Herndon/Clovis

Herndon/Fowler