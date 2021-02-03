Clovis PD to Have Extra Patrol for Super Bowl Weekend

The Clovis Police Department is advising residents to drink responsibly this upcoming Super Bowl LV weekend.

There will be extra patrol vehicles in the community looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home Officer Ferguson said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf or have your food delivered.”

The Clovis Police Department advises that alcohol is not the only thing that impairs a persons ability to operate a vehicle. The use of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may also lead to a DUI.

The state’s health guidelines is also advising people to avoid large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19. If a person must be out, they should plan accordingly by having a designated driver or use a ride sharing app.