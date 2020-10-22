Clovis PD Provides Tips For Safe Halloween Outings

With Halloween and other festivities around the corner, the Clovis Police Department is encouraging residents to celebrate safely with low-risk activities.

“Unfortunately, Halloween is going to be celebrated a bit differently than it has in the past,” Officer A. Ferguson said. “While skipping traditional Halloween celebrations is recommended, please be safe if you are out and mindful of others who may drive by to look at decorations.”

Clovis PD will be having extra patrols this coming Halloween which lands on a Saturday this year. Patrols will be out looking for possible impaired drivers whether it be from alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana or a combination of drugs.

Clovis PD is offering tips for residents who are planning to be out driving or for those walking:

The days are getting shorter. Be visible and carry a flashlight or reflective vest if you are out at dusk or at night so drivers can see you.

Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

Only cross the street at crosswalks or corners where it is safe. Always look left, right, then left again before crossing.

If you are doing car-based tours of decorations, be extra alert for other vehicles backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.

Watch for pedestrians and yield to them at all crosswalks.

For more information, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.