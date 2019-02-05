Clovis PD arrests four over Super Bowl weekend

Photo courtesy of Clovis PD

The Clovis Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol on Feb. 3, 2019. Two additional people were arrested for DUI over the weekend bringing the total to four.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.

The Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can impair and result in a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

The Clovis Police Department will be conducting another DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and/or DUI saturation Patrol soon.

Funding for this DUI Saturation Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.