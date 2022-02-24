Clovis PD Arrest Five for Mail Theft

Clovis Police Detectives served two search warrants Wednesday afternoon, February 23, one at a home in Biola, and one in Fresno, related to an on-going mail theft and fraud investigation. Their investigation was assisted by a resident who had video surveillance of mail being stolen on the morning of February 23 and reported it to Clovis Police. Detectives were able to recognize a known mail theft suspect, which helped lead them to the homes in Biola and Fresno.

During the search warrants, Detectives located and collected evidence, including two handguns, property that had been purchased fraudulently, and countless pieces of stolen mail from the Clovis, Fresno, and Kerman area. Charges against the five people arrested include felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while out on bail, narcotic sales, forgery, mail theft, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, and more. The five people arrested yesterday are: 34-year-old Mailee Xiong of Clovis, 31-year-old Xai Xiong of Fresno, 36-year-old Rosie Her of Fresno, 33-year-old Yee Vang of Biola, and 40-year-old Neng Vang of Biola. You may recognize the names of Mailee and Xai Xiong, who were both arrested during a proactive mail theft detail on January 30, 2022, by Detectives. All persons arrested were booked late yesterday afternoon, however Vang remains in custody due to a firearm-related charge.

Detectives continue to go through the large amount of evidence collected yesterday and will be working on contacting those who CPD have mail from. They also continue to work with the United States Postal Service Inspectors regarding mail theft in Clovis.