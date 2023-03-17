Clovis North Orchestra Performs for Board Meeting  

March 16, 2023 – At the latest CUSD Board meeting, the Clovis North Orchestra Band played two selections to open the Special Presentation portion of the meeting.

The first selection paid tribute to all five sections of the armed forces with the playing of their respective anthem, properly titled “Armed Forces”.

The second selection was a hymn that had personal value to Clovis North Band Director Michael Chang, as he explained the hymn used to be sung to him by his grandmother.

“Hopefully this music, will create peace in your heart,” said Chang as he and the band began to play.

Mr. Geoffrey Dean, Coordinator of the Visual and Performing Arts program in Clovis Unified took a moment to introduce the band.

“This group of students on average have a weighted GPA of about 4.12. They regularly perform at festivals and community events and recently received superior ratings.”

Dean explained that this weekend of March 17th-19th, the Orchestra Band will be participating in the Anaheim Heritage Festival, competing against fifty schools nationwide.

“Recently, seventeen of these students were accepted into the California Directors Association Honor Orchestra in San Diego.

This was the second highest number of students from any one school in the state of California and the most from the Valley.”

Those students mentioned were apart of the “All-State Concert” that performed last December.

Board member Tiffany Stoker-Madsen ended the presentation, praising the orchestra by saying, “Thank you for your time and your effort in preparing for tonight and preparing for competition. Thank you for coming out and sharing with us your talents.”