Clovis North Boys Soccer Match Girl Contemporaries; Win Valley Championship

February 25, 2023: It took an above average performance, time and patience, but the Clovis North Boys Soccer team are now Valley Champions.

With an exceptional 24-0-1 record, the Clovis North Boys soccer team faced off against the Ridgeview Wolf Pack of Bakersfield who boasted a 19-2-3 record of their own as well as going 8-0 in league.

The Valley Championship would commence on the Clovis East Soccer field as the originally planned site of Clovis North was too damaged from rain storms that hit Friday night.

Although the Clovis East field too was affected by the torrential downpour, players seemed to be able to get their footing throughout the course of the game.

The first half seemed to be in the control of Ridgeview as they kept the ball on Clovis North’s side of the pitch most of the time.

This would come to benefit the Wolf Pack as they would strike first with a goal, beginning their only lead of the game, 1-0.

The Clovis North Broncos would score right before the half on the first of Bryan Lopez’ two goals of the game.

At the start of the second half, the control of the ball would continue for Ridgeview as it seemed to be whenever Clovis North would take their chances, they would move quickly and efficiently, putting shots on goal throughout the rest of the game.

The tiebreaker would come off the right foot of #17 Brenen Clay, on an open look from just under a little less than half of the field, as his guided missile of a kick just glanced above the Ridgeview goalkeeper smack in the middle of the net.

With easily the most impressive kick and play of the game, Clovis North would take the lead and never look back.

The score would run to 3-1, as after a free kick from Ridgeview was deflected by the Broncos, Bryan Lopez would essentially break free from the ‘Pack and successfully sink his crosskick to the left side of his target.

It was after this high point in the game for the Clovis North Broncos that the Ridgeview Wolf Pack became desperate, launching every kick they could to the west side of the field, trying and pleading to keep their season alive.

Their efforts were unsuccessful however, as Clovis North was able to shut their advances down, ending the game at 3-1 and giving the now, according to MaxPreps, number 4 ranked in the nation Broncos, a Valley title.

Next for the Broncos is round one of the State Championships, which will take place on Tuesday February 28th with location as of Saturday February 25th, still to be determined.