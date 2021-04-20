Clovis moves into Orange Tier

Fresno County continues to improve its COVID tier placement as the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) announced that the County is moving into the orange tier of color-coded COVID-19 state rankings on Tuesday, April 20.

The elevation of tiers means that the county as a whole is at a moderate risk level.

On April 6, California Gov. Gavin Newsome announced that California would be doing away with the color-coded tier system by June 15, effectively reopening the state to pre-COVID standards.

However, Fresno County — and Clovis — will still have to follow the guidelines and restrictions in place until June.

Thankfully, the move into the orange tier loosens restrictions for local businesses even further.

Most notably, places including restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can now allow up to 50% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers also are allowed expanded capacity at 25%.

There is a caveat in place for movie theaters and restaurants. They are allowed up to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Local bars, which were closed entirely (unless they served food), are now allowed to operate with outdoor modifications.

Expanded guidelines for live events and performances with indoor seating were announced as well.

Venues that hold up to 1,500 people are allowed a maximum of 15% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. They can raise that number to 35% of all attendees who are tested or show proof of vaccination.

Other venues that hold over 1,500 people can have 10% capacity or 2,000 people. The capacity can be raised to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of vaccination.

According to the FCDPH, the numbers for positivity rate, new COVID-19 positive case per day per 100,000 population and health equity metric have dropped in the last week.

All three categories have emerged into the moderate range with 2.9% and 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively.

As of April 19, the total number of cases sits at 100,621, total deaths are at 1,646, people currently hospitalized are at 109 and tests received and processed are 1,148,270.

According to the L.A. Times vaccine tracking system, 560,600 doses have been administered in the County, 23.5% of residents fully vaccinated.