Clovis Man’s Body Found in Millerton Lake

On Christmas Eve, officers were called out to the Meadow Campground at Millerton Lake in response to a diver who went missing earlier that day.

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived and began searching through the surrounding area for the missing diver. Aircraft with thermal technology was used to search on water and land.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body and was identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm of Clovis.

The Sheriff’s Office explained that the man was an experienced diver and was familiar with the lake.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.