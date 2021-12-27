Clovis Man’s Body Found in Millerton Lake

Brooke Chau
Photo courtesy Visit Fresno County.

On Christmas Eve, officers were called out to the Meadow Campground at Millerton Lake in response to a diver who went missing earlier that day.

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived and began searching through the surrounding area for the missing diver. Aircraft with thermal technology was used to search on water and land.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body and was identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm of Clovis.

The Sheriff’s Office explained that the man was an experienced diver and was familiar with the lake.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Brooke is a senior at Fresno State double majoring in Communication and Media, Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in broadcast journalism. Brooke is a senior at Fresno State double majoring in Communication and Media, Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in broadcast journalism. Brooke has a passion for storytelling and community. Brooke has experience in print news working for Oakdale Leader and The Collegian, as well as broadcast news by doing Fresno State Focus TV. She is also a student member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and takes part in the Youth Advisory Council for ABC30. Brooke is currently focusing on multimedia journalism for the remainder of her time at Fresno State, before graduation in May 2022.