Clovis man arrested for multiple counts of child molestation, victims age ranged 5 to 12

Clovis Police Detectives arrested 69-year-old Clovis resident Philip Morris on Feb. 8, 2019 on multiple counts of child molestation. This investigation originated in June of 2017 when a victim’s family contacted the police department patrol division to make a report. Clovis Detectives took over the investigation and determined that multiple acts of child molestation occurred within the City of Clovis. During the investigation, three victims were located and interviewed. Detectives determined that all of the victims were known to Mr. Morris, and their ages ranged from 5 to 12 when they were victimized.

Philip Morris was booked into the Fresno County Jail on the following charges: PC 288 (c)(1)-Lewd and lascivious acts with a minor age 14 or 15 (2 counts)

PC 288 (a)-Lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 (6 counts)

PC 289-Penetration with a foreign object (2 counts) Mr. Morris remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail with a bail of $485,000.