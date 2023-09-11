Clovis Landmarks and monuments: Centennial Time Capsule

September 14, 2023 – “Since the City’s incorporation over 100 years ago in 1912, Clovis remains a community that values its citizens, its way of life, and its future as a leader and innovator in the San Joaquin Valley.” — City of Clovis

Our city is decorated with historical landmarks and works of art, and the centennial time capsule is one of the newer features.

In recognition and celebration of Clovis’ 100th year as an incorporated city, a time capsule was buried.

Lots of events were held for a year leading up to the official anniversary; parties, observations, artwork installations, and even an event where current and former residents shared memories of Clovis.

All of these events culminated in one big party, held on the official 100th anniversary of Clovis—February 27th, 2012.

The weather was not cooperative on the day of, so the event was held inside of Sierra Vista Mall.

There was music, activities for kids, essay contests, food sampling from local restaurants, and a display of historic photographs and memorabilia.

A local woman was even celebrating her 100th birthday at the same time.

It’s important to celebrate our city. It’s important to remember where we came from, think about who we are now, and imagine what we might want to be in the future.

It’s fun to think about the Clovis residents in the future cracking open the time capsule. What will we be like? How much will have changed? What will the time capsule have inside? What will the people who open it think? Only time will tell.

If you’d like to see the time capsule yourself, it is encased in cement and adorned with a plaque on the north side of 5th Street, just east of Clovis Avenue, next to the Blair, Church & Flynn building.