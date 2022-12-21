Clovis Kiwanis and Boy Scouts host Annual Senior Christmas Luncheon

Clovis Kiwanis hosted their annual Senior Christmas Luncheon at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District on Saturday the 17th, with the help of Boy Scouts of America (BSA Scouts) Troop 60.

Shawn Miller, MC for the luncheon and member of the Kiwanis Club of Clovis said, “The mission of the Kiwanis is really to serve the community, and this is a portion of the community that we love working with.”

Miller said that the Senior Christmas Luncheon has been put on annually for nearly 50 years, with a great turnout, “We’ve been doing this since probably 1975 or 1976, and we serve between 350 and 500 seniors every year.”

“Everything was great, we loved it,” said Robert Garcia, who attended with his family, “I think this is about the fifth year we’ve come to this, and we try not to miss it. As long as we’re healthy, we show up.”

The Kiwanis Club of Clovis has been focused on community service for over 40 years, and they are the charter sponsor of Boy Scouts of America (BSA Scouts) Troop 60.

The BSG Scouts, boy and girl, from Cub Scout to Eagle showed up to the event to serve cookies and coffee, the turkey lunch, and cake for dessert to our community’s seniors.

Scoutmaster Jason Bales said, “I think this is our 20th year helping Kiwanis do this event.”

Bales explained the kind of effort and planning that goes into the event for the BSA Scouts; they get there early and leave late, to do the set-up and tear-down.

The event included holiday music from the “Free Country” band, a performance by Clovis Chorale during the main course, an open dance floor, and a cookie raffle at the end of the afternoon.