Clovis High Schools Participate in Fresno Easter Classic Baseball Tournament

April 6, 2023 – Three CUSD High Schools participated in the Fresno Easter Classic Baseball Tournament over the spring break.

Each of the three teams, Buchanan, Clovis East, and Clovis North played four games with a double header on day one of the tournament.

Clovis East and Clovis North also hosted games for the rest of the tournaments at each of their respective baseball fields.

Buchanan High School went 3-1 in the tournament with wins against Camas, Jesuit, and Red Bluff high schools.

Their only loss came at the hands of San Ramon High School by a score of 13-6.

J.P. Acosta won MVP for the tournament and Braden Guentz pitched 6 no hit innings in the 13-0 win against Red Bluff.

Clovis East High School won their first two games against Hoover and Davis high schools. Only giving up two runs at this time, Clovis East was looking at making a run for the championship on Wednesday night.

However, with a 3-2 loss to Buchach Colony and 4-1 loss against Camas on Wednesday morning, Clovis East found themselves going 2-2 for the tournament.

Clovis North High School had their first game end in a tie 5-5 with Edison High School after nine innings. The game ended in the tie due to tournament rules.

They later lost the second of their double header that night 8-0 to Amado Valley. They then lost 6-5 to San Ramon on Tuesday night before winning their only game of the tournament against Reedley by a score of 6-1.

The championship game was played at Clovis East Stadium with Bullard facing off against Redwood High School out of Visalia.

Bullard would go on to win the championship game by a score of 5-3 after a five run outburst in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Can Schneider of Bullard would win co-MVP alongside Buchanan’s J.P. Acosta, and Most Outstanding Pitcher awards would go to Joey Volchko of Redwood and Keynen Gomez of Bullard.