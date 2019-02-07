UPDATE: Clovis High School on lockdown due to threat

Early Thursday morning on Feb. 7, Clovis Unified reported that Clovis High School was currently on lockdown due to a threat made specifically to a student off-campus.

The Sheriff’s Dept. conducted an investigation. In order to allow for law enforcement to conduct their work without interference from regular school activities, the campus was on lockdown without students being allowed off campus or out of school buildings until law enforcement completes their work.

After a thorough investigation, Clovis Unified reported:

The temporary lockdown of our school has ended and school is returning to normal operations. This lockdown was concluded when law enforcement took the individual into custody who had verbally made a threat toward one of our students related to a domestic violence incident off campus. The individual was taken into custody on the west side of Fresno and nowhere near our school. We are grateful for the support of our law enforcement partners, who work to keep our schools and community safe.