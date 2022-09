Clovis Happenings: Sept. 9 – 15

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL ANNUAL

COMMEMORATION CEREMONY

Location: 3485 Never Forget Lane

Clovis, CA

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m.

AUSA SOUNDS OF FREEDOM BAND

PRESENTS 9/11 TRIBUTE CONCERT

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Sunday, Sept. 11

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CLOVIS WEST REUNION

Classes 1980 – 1984

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

FACELOGIC SPA

Introducing Nairian Skin Care Products

By Cofounder Anahit Markosian

RSVP to 559-324-7546

Saturday, Sept. 10

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

VETERAN CLOVIS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Location: Richert Clovis, Clovis, CA

Online at HireX or MilitaryX

Monday, Sept. 12

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LET’S TALK CLOVIS

CLOVIS HISTORY NIGHT

Host: Clovis Museum

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

JOLLY TIMES

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

TWILIGHT THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES

Hosted by: Clovis Botanical Garden

Location: 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Sept. 15

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CLOVIS’ COOLING CENTER

When it’s too hot – cool down

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)