Clovis Happenings: October 14-20

PINK PATCH PROJECT

Purchase your commemorative Pink Patch

to support breast cancer awareness month

Clovis Police Department – M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Call Cori @ 559-3224-2558 for more info!!

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION

FALL REGISTRATION

FOR TINY KICKERS AND

YOUTH INDOOR SOCCER LEAGUES

Leagues Starting October 24

FALL PLANT SALE

Location: Clovis Botanical Gardens

945 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Location: Willow Creek Healthcare Center

650 W. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME

Location: Clovis Rodeo Grounds

748 Rodeo Dr., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PUMPKIN RUN 2022

Location: Cottonwood Park

N. Clovis Ave., Clovis CA

Saturday, Oct. 15

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

FALL CRAFT FAIR

Location: Clovis Missionary Baptist Church

854 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VINTAGE MARKET & ANTIQUES

Location: Old Town Clovis / Pollasky

Sunday, Oct. 16

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

JOLLY TIMES

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)