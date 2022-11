Clovis Happenings: Nov. 11-17

VETERANS DAY

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Friday, Nov. 11

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Live Band & Car Show

Veterans Documentaries

Faces of our Veterans

11 a.m. Patriotic Concert

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Heritage Center Open

CENTERSTAGE CLOVIS PRESENTS

“ALL IS CALM”

The Christmas Truce of 1914

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

www.centerstage clovis.com

Saturday, Nov. 12, Thursday, Nov. 17 and

Saturday, Nov. 19

NOVEMBER PICTURE BOOK FESTIVAL

Location: A Book Barn

640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Chrys Wimer; Gayle Taylor Davis;

Jeanine Cronin and Karen Moore

Saturday, Nov. 12

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

BED DELIVERY DAY

Location: Derrel’s Mini Storage

955 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Nov. 12

8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

CHRISTMAS VENDOR POP-UP

Location: 3317 Purdue Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS TAILGATE BBQ THROWDOWN

Location: Elks Lodge

535 Woodworth Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

THANKSGIVING FOR VETERANS DINNER

Location: American Legion Post 147

508 4th St., Clovis, CA

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

LET’S TALK CLOVIS

“HONORING OUR CLOVIS GOLD STAR HEROES”

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

ONE ENCHANTED EVENING

Location: Old Town Clovis

Pollasky Ave. and 5th St.

Thursday, Nov. 17

STORYTIME AT A BOOK BARN

Location: 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Tuesday: Nov. 15th, 22nd, 29th

Saturdays: Nov. 19th, 26th, Dec. 10th, 17th

SINGIN IN THE RAIN

Location: Mercedes Edwards Theatre

902 5th St., Clovis, CA

Nov. 11, 12 and

Nov. 17, 18, 19

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)