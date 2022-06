Clovis Happenings: June 3-9

CLOVIS HIGH CLASS OF 2000 – 20 YEAR REUNION

Location: Solitary Cellars Wine Company

14439 N. Friant Rd., Friant, CA

Saturday, June 4

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

CMT SUMMER CAMP SERIES – CHILDREN’S MUSICAL THEATREWORKS

Ages 5- 16 – Registration at CMTworks.org

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

June 6 – August 5

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Fridays thru Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)

NACHO SALAD DANCE

Dance! Dance! Dance! Eat!

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, June 10

Nacho Salad served at 11:15 a.m.