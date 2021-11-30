Clovis Graduate Making Big Waves

A Clovis High School 2020 graduate is making big waves in the United States Navy. Alene Eichmann is already making a name for herself and is serving our country with pride. “Being in the Navy means a lot to me, I am able to work hard and serve the country that I love,” said Eichmann, ”It’s very family orientated and you make friendships that will last a lifetime.”Alene Eichmann

Eichmann is currently helping land helicopters and piloting a US Navy Destroyer. The U.S. Navy has the biggest and heaviest armed vessels than any other navy in the world. It boasts 11 aircraft carriers, 92 cruisers and destroyers and 59 small surface combatants and combat logistics ships.

Eichmann was recently recognized in her ship’s newsletter as a “Sailor in the Spotlight” for her marked achievements onboard the USS Spruance (DDG 111) currently underway in the Pacific Ocean.

“It was also exciting to be congratulated on the qualifications I have been working on for so long by my ship’s newsletter that family and friends are able to view while I’m out at sea, and it gives them a perspective on my day to day job,” said Eichmann.

Eichmann is the daughter of two proud Clovis Unified teachers Dr. Kelly Eichmann and Mr. Jay Eichmann. Serving our country means a lot to Eichmann as she is the 5th generation to serve following in the footsteps of her father Jay, who served in the same naval battlegroup in the 1990s.

The next few months will be busy for Eichmann as she will be able to spend a few days ashore on leave with her family before she heads to sea for an 8-month deployment into the Western Pacific. Eichmann will have port stops in Hawaii, Japan and Australia.

Eichmann hopes to inspire young girls wanting to pursue a career in the Navy. “Seeing females out here playing a leadership role for a whole division and taking charge is something we need in the service,” said Eichmannn, “Since joining I have grown into the female I’ve always wanted to be.”