Clovis Elk’s Lodge’s 43rd Annual Food Box Charity

November 21, 2023 – Clovis Elks Lodge spent the evening filling 150 boxes of food to give to families in need for the holidays.

Elks Members and Boy Scouts from Troop #257 volunteered to all work together filling the boxes assembly line style.

The Elks call it the “filling of the boxes”—and it goes by fast! Everyone grabs a box and moves it down a line of tables. There are several stations along the tables, where the station volunteer knows exactly how much of what item each box receives.

The Clovis Elks Lodge partners with Clovis Unified School District to find families in need to receive the holiday food box. By the end of the assembly line, each box was filled to the brim with goods for each family.

At the end of all the box packing, the volunteers are hungry of course! Food was generously donated from Olive Garden in Clovis, B.C.’s Pizza, Luna’s, and Little Caesars, so that the volunteers could all enjoy a nice warm meal.

This type of tangible giving to the community wouldn’t be possible without help and donations from individuals and businesses alike. Reach out to the Clovis Elks Lodge to become a member and see how you can help our community.

“A lot of people are really nice about giving,” said Clovis Elks Lodge member, Steve Majors.

Grocery stores, produce companies, restaurants, and more—donations are needed and valued from all kinds of sources. It takes the effort of a community to give back to that same community.

“This is special. And people feel it,” said Majors. “A lot of people haven’t experienced the feeling of truly giving.”