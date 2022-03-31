Clovis Educator wins Fresno County ‘Mother of the Year’ award

Clovis Resident Wilma Tom Hashimoto is the 2022 Fresno County Mother of the Year.

Hashimoto is a mother of one but is a mother to many in the Clovis community. She has been often called “Mama Hashimoto” or “Wilmama” due to her generosity, patience and encouragement with others.

Hashimoto has spent 25 years in education serving as a classroom teacher, district administrator for the Clovis Unified School District (CUSD), director of Early Care and Education for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, assistant superintendent for Fresno Unified School District and a research associate for the AIMS Center of Math and Science Foundation.

For 12 years of her 25 years in education, she has been the driving force in growing the number of preschool programs in the CUSD.

When she started, CUSD had only 13 programs. That number has now grown to 30 programs. Allowing all young children to have an even start on their education, despite their family’s financial status.

She has also worked with the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, a private foundation that provides grants to non-profits, and school districts across the state to develop and implement pre-school programs.

Hashimoto is also known for her presence with high school students. She is often known for helping students navigate the college application process.

She now is the Executive Director of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties where she is dedicated to advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Hashimoto has taken in families and individuals in distress, women and their children who did not feel safe in their homes and needed a place to stay. She has helped those in distress to reflect and be reassured. Often she is providing those who drop in with a fridge full of food and help with purchasing clothing or other necessities.

Hashimoto, along with her fellow nominees, will be honored at the 78th annual Fresno County Mother of the Year luncheon on Friday, May 6. Community members are invited to join in the honoring of all mothers at the luncheon.