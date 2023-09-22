Clovis East’s McFarlane-Coffman Agricultural Center hosts Fall Agriculture Fair

September 22, 2023 – According to CUSD, about 100 high school agriculture students from across the district gathered at the McFarlane-Coffman Agricultural Center to lead around 50 educational booths designed for first graders.

These first graders from across the district were visiting the site throughout the week in order to engage and be taught about certain aspects of the ag industry.

Different booths ranged from teaching how to milk a dairy cow through a model, watching sheep being shorn, as well as being given the opportunity to pet goats, horses, and pigs.

The first grade students also learned about plants and horticulture by playing a seed matching game, discovered the benefits of insects, and created flower arrangements.

Students then learned how ag mechanics work by watching a welding demonstration and learned how to properly handle tools with safety.

They were also taught how to attach different equipment to different machines across multiple other agricultural landscapes.

This fair is also held in the springtime, and is specifically designed to educate the younger generations of students about food and the agriculture that provides it.

Clovis Unified says this is especially meaningful for the Central Valley, where agriculture is a top industry.

Oraze, Freedom, Garfield, Copper Hills, Liberty, Riverview, and Century elementaries all participated in this fall rendition of the ag fair at Clovis East.