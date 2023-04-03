Clovis East HS Hosts FFA Field Day

Saturday April 1st, as the 85th Annual Big Hat Days Festival commenced in Old Town Clovis, down Shaw Avenue to the east side of Clovis, students from across the state were participating in a FFA competition held at Clovis East High School.

This competition, held at the McFarlane-Coffman Agriculture Center, saw over 350 high school aged students compete in FFA activities such as Veterinary Science, Meat Science, Equine Science, and Vegetable Crops.

According to CUSD, in the past, regional ag programs have hosted individual programs but the competition held at Clovis East will mark the first time a competition “of this size” will be hosted locally.

Teams who attended the event were deep into competition season according to CUSD, with more competition to come.

Jennifer Knight, Clovis East Agriculture Department Chair said, “We are proud to provide a high caliber contest for our fellow chapters throughout the state…We are excited to host this comprehensive field day for the first time.”

Agriculture Department Administrative Assistant Amanda Shoffner stated, “Our goal is for students to develop a passion and understanding of the agriculture industry that will stick with them through adulthood.

Although we recognize not every student will end up with a career in agriculture, every student can become an ‘Ag-vocate’.”

Full results can be found at judgingcard.com under the “Clovis FFA Field Day – 2023” tab.

Clovis East High School, the only participating Clovis area school in the competition, placed in each event.