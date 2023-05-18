Clovis East hosts Senior Wide ‘Future Signing’ Event

May 17, 2023 – 620 seniors at Clovis East took part in a signing ceremony that would be one of the first of its kind at the high school.

All 620 seniors at Clovis East were celebrated during their lunch period on Friday May 12th for pursuing each of their futures.

Inside the Timberwolves’ Amphitheater, a celebration took place amongst a large banner that was then signed by all 620 participating seniors.

This banner will be hung in the Clovis East College and Career Center in order to hopefully inspire future generations to pursue post-secondary education.

According to Clovis Unified, this event was similar to athletic signings in which student-athletes are celebrated for taking their next steps in their student-athlete careers.

However, this event was open to all 620 graduating seniors, giving them the opportunity to be celebrated for their achievements in education and abroad.

This would include those not seeking post-secondary education and instead seeking technical college, earning a certificate, enlisting in the military or pursuing other training within the workforce.

“We are always looking at additional ways we can recognize, honor and celebrate our students,” said Clovis East Activities Director Sarah Burress.

“For those who are pursuing post-secondary education, our goal is to reinforce the college-going mindset of our campus. For those who are taking non-traditional paths, we are showing them that they matter and making it through high school and having a plan after graduating is important.”

This event had balloons, school spirit signs, music, and of course the signing banner for all seniors. Students were encouraged to wear Clovis East Timberwolves spiritwear or clothing representing their future schools or aspirations.

“We also hope that our freshman, sophomores and juniors will see through this event that other students are pursuing further education, and we hope that it will inspire them to do the same,” said Sarah Burress.

Clovis East High School’s 2023 Senior Class will graduate at Lamonica Stadium on Wednesday June 7th at 7:30 PM.