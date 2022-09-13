Clovis East High ag students to host 600 kindergarten to second graders at Clovis Unified farm

Clovis East High School agriculture students will host six elementary schools at the McFarlane-Coffman Agriculture Center for tours and demonstrations on Sept. 14 and 15.

According to a news release, there will be 60 different student-run booths and activities that are designated to help teach younger children about all agriculture sectors. Some activities will include learning about animals by watching sheep being shorn, milking a dairy cow model and petting goats, horses and pigs.

The event also focuses on informing the children on the type of food they consume, especially with how many people the Central Valley feeds through its rich history of agriculture.

“It may be the first time for some to see a farm or farm animal in person. We want them to know their food is grown by a human who cares about plants, animals and the environment, and that food doesn’t just come from a store or factory,” said Clovis East Agriculture Department Chair Jennifer Knight.

Schools scheduled to attend the Fall Fair are Clovis Unified’s Riverview, Century, Tarpey, Miramonte and Freedom elementary schools, and Sanger Unified’s John Wash Elementary.

“The grade-school children love it,” Knight said. “It is also a great opportunity for our high school ag students to become the teacher for the day, sharing information about agriculture in a tangible, positive way.”