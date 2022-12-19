Clovis East Girls Wrestling Hosts Rodeo Invitational

For the second year in a row, the Clovis East Wrestling team hosted its “Rodeo Invitational”. At their high school, this “premier caliber high school girls tournament” was created to showcase the best of Girls Wrestling across California.

With weight classes ranging from 101-235, wrestlers from Clovis area high schools began to compete at around 3 PM on Friday December 9th, and continued the next morning at 9 AM on the Clovis East campus.

Awards were given to 1st-8th places in the tournament and a team trophy was handed to the 1st-3rd qualifying team scores.

A few lady wrestlers from Clovis area High Schools placed individually for their efforts at the tournament.

Buchanan:

Diana Gonzalez, 1st place-116 division

Brenda Nunez, 2nd place-101 division

Mariana Gonzalez, 4th place-111 division

Karma Pugh, 5th place-121 division

Alexa Herrera, 6th place- 106 division

Clovis East:

Hazel Vallejo, 5th place-106 division

Isabella Marie Gonzalez, 1st place-121 division

Jaelyn Unpingco, 6th place-137 division

Clovis High:

Leilani Lemus, 1st place-160 division

Elianan Bryant, 7th place-111 division

Destiny Furrow, 1st place-106 consolation bracket

Clovis North:

Starla Montoya, 1st place-131 consolation bracket

Braya Cruz-Murphy, 3rd place-126 division

Madison Franco, 3rd place-116 division

Clovis West:

Kirin Smith, 3rd place-137 division

Of total team scores, Buchanan finished in 15th place, Clovis East finished 21st, Clovis High finished 17th, Clovis North finished 16th, and Clovis West finished in 30th place out of 32 schools.