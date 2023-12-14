Clovis East Area convoy to deliver 50,000+ items to Central California Food Bank

Contributed by: Pattie Lippert

District trucks needed for transporting the donation Dec. 15

December 14, 2023 – A convoy of trucks will set off Friday, Dec. 15, to deliver thousands of food items collected by students and staff from the Clovis East High School Area to Central California Food Bank.

The generous community – made up of Clovis East High, Reyburn Intermediate, Boris, Fancher Creek, Freedom, Miramonte, Oraze, Reagan, Temperance-Kutner and Young elementary schools – is estimated to have collected around 50,000-plus items, said event organizer, Clovis East teacher Jamie Arredondo.

That’s a lot of canned peas, soup, chili, tuna and corn! And then there are the bins of dried beans, boxes of cereal, pasta, bottles of water and so much more.

“We fill up huge trucks,” Arredondo said of the annual drive that’s been held for nearly 20 years.

“Over the last few years, we have included our feeder elementary schools, so that way students are a part of the tradition of giving back to our community from the beginning of their time with us.”

The collection effort began Nov. 27 at the 10 schools that are part of the Timberwolf Pack.

“The students of Clovis East High School area have once again taken a stand against hunger in our community by graciously collecting and donating over 50,000 non-perishable food items. Thank you!” said Kym Dildine, co-CEO of Central California Food Bank.

WHAT: Clovis East Area Convoy – a delivery of around 50,000 items collected in a canned food drive involving 10 Clovis Unified schools to be taken to Central California Food Bank (CCFB)

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 15

3:15 p.m. Final loading, trucks depart school campus for CCFB

4 p.m. Approximate time of arrival to CCFB and unloading of food items.

(Please note, school gets out at 3:20 p.m. and traffic can get busy.)

WHERE: Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave., Clovis

Please report to the main office, and they will direct you to the loading area.

CONTACT: Jaime Arredondo, Clovis East teacher and canned food drive organizer jaimearredondo@cusd.com, 559.284-8369