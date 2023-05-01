Clovis Donuts Back in Business After Theft 

April 22, 2023 – Clovis Donuts, the donut store located off of Fowler and Ashlan Avenues is officially back to business as of Sunday.

It was as early as Saturday April 22nd that the donut shop was able to receive electricity again, as theft of electrical equipment had put them out of business for over a week.

Sometime during the night of April 13th, Clovis Donuts was vandalized, having parts of a circuit breaker behind their building stolen, and causing an electrical outage for the business.

The business had to shut down, not being able to operate at full capacity without electricity. On the theft, Dy Hin of Clovis Donuts believes it was a targeted attack, and cited multiple other thefts in the area.

It was initially hoped that the business could come back within 1-2 weeks and now after eleven days the business has come back.

According to the Clovis Donuts Facebook page, the establishment is “excited to be back to business” and hopes that many will share the news with friends, family, and the Clovis community.

Clovis Donuts opens from 6 AM-Noon and is open every day of the week. On Sundays, the store opens at 6:30 AM.