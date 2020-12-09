Clovis Culinary Center to Host Pop-Up Food Event

On December 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Clovis Culinary Center is hosting a pop-up food event, “Grab-N-Go Eats and Treats.”

The event is designed to share unique culinary foods created by local food business entrepreneurs.

“Due to the shutdown of most valley special events, many of these budding entrepreneurs are left with no place to sell their goodies,” said Jason Quigley, Clovis Culinary Center’s kitchen manager.

The event is open for the community to come and purchase a variety of special prepared food items.

“All of the items available at this event are not available anywhere else,” said Quigley. “Everything is original, unique, creative and delicious.”

The Clovis Culinary Center is a nonprofit facility that helps provide business services for entrepreneurs who want to start or expand their business. The center has certified commercial kitchen where people can legally create and produce food items, baked goods, and catering orders.

COVID-19 health guidelines will be in place. For more information, contact Tina Sumner at (559) 304-6390 or email tinasumner@sbcglobal.net.