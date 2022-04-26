Clovis College President Announces Retirement

Clovis Community College President Lori Bennett has announced she is retiring.

After serving as an educator for almost 30 years, Bennett will be retiring as President of Clovis Community College (CCC) on January 4, 2023. Bennett is the second president of CCC and was appointed in July of 2016.

“It is with excitement and sadness that I announce that I will be retiring from my position as President of Clovis Community College effective January,” Bennett said in an announcement to campus. “I have served in higher education for almost 30 years, as a faculty member and administrator, including six years as your president. I love our college and our district, but after much discussion, my family and I are ready for a new chapter in my life.”

Previously, Bennett served for three years as the Executive Vice President at Moorpark College and was responsible for all instructional and student services programs. Prior to that, she served as Dean of Student Learning, Department Chair, and Business Professor at Moorpark College. Bennett also taught at Tacoma Community College in Washington and has over 10 years of business experience.

During her time as president, CCC has increased student retention and success rates. CCC has also added 70 new degrees and certificates and developed a competitive athletic program under her leadership.

The Campaign for College Opportunity formally recognized the college four years in a row for its work in increasing the number of students receiving Associate Degrees for Transfer, or ADTs, which guarantee transfer to a California State University.

The State Center Community College District will soon begin a national search to find a new president of Clovis Community College.