Clovis Community College #GivingTuesday celebration to applaud funds raised

#GivingTuesday celebration on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:30 pm to applaud funds raised for student scholarships and the “Crush” Food Pantry and an announcement of a $200,000.00 gift from new donor.

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform communities.

We want to transform the lives of our students by donating to Clovis Community College Scholarships or the Crush Food Pantry.

We have participated in this event since 2017 and have raised over $175,000 for student scholarships and other student programs.

The community is invited to join President Dr. Lori Bennett, students and staff on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Clovis Community College at 10309 North Willow Avenue, Fresno 93730 in the AC1-Lobby for cookies and cocoa and short program to celebrate the success of the campaign.

There will be an announcement of a $200,000.00 gift from a new donor during the program.

Donors can get an early start and donate now.

Visit Clovis Community College at www.cloviscollege.edu