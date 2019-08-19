Clovis Cocktail Contest: DiCicco’s

Known for great Italian food made from 60-year-old recipes from Pacentro, Italy, DiCicco’s signature cocktail, Blackberry Gondola, stays true to the restaurant’s roots.

“We wanted to stay Italian,” said bartender, Kathryn, about creating the cocktail. “The random ingredients work well together.”

The delicious and refreshing cocktail has already won a contest at the restaurant, and the staff hopes customers will again vote for it during the Clovis Cocktail Contest.

You can sample the Blackberry Gondola while taking in DiCicco’s vibrant dining atmosphere or while listening to live music in the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights. Either way, you’ll be sure to enjoy this exciting libation.

Participating contest establishments support the community’s seniors by donating a percentage of their proceeds to the Clovis Senior Center. Experience expertly crafted cocktails while giving back to your community.

The contest works like this:

Visit the participating establishments, purchase and consume their signature cocktail.

Bring your cocktail passport along and make sure to get it stamped by the establishment when purchasing the cocktail. All participating bars or restaurants must stamp the passport for it to be valid.

Vote by turning in your passport to the bar or restaurant you’re voting for and get the final stamp.

The last day to turn in your passport is Sept. 22, 2019. The winner will be announced at the Clovis Senior Activity Center’s “End of Summer BBQ Bash” on Sept. 25, 2019.

Bottom’s up!