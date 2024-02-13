Clovis City Council Honors James Hallowell

February 9, 2024 – The February 5th Clovis City Council meeting began on a somber note as the council took the time to honor the original owner of our local Chevrolet dealership, James Hallowell, on his recent passing.

Hallowell passed away on January 31st at the age of 90. He graduated from Clovis High School before attending Fresno State. In honor of the longtime member of the Clovis Community, Mayor Lynne Ashbeck opened Monday’s City Council meeting with a moment of silence for the Clovis native.

“I would like to take a moment to remember James Hallowell..A longtime Clovis founder, his dad bought the Chevy dealership in downtown Clovis in I think 1944 for $1500. They then moved to Shaw avenue in 1960. Mr. Hallowell was a longtime philanthropist in our Valley, and he really loved his community. So we might just take a moment to remember him and the difference he has made in our community. Much of what we enjoy today are from leaders like Mr. Hallowell, and his wife Coke who is still with us. We honor him and remember him with a moment of silence.”

The Council chambers then took their moment of silence and continued with the remembrance, passing along their condolences throughout the meeting.